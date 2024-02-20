Coleman scored a goal on three shots and went plus-3 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Jets.
Coleman sparked the Flames' comeback with a first-period tally. After a big surge from November through most of January, Coleman has cooled off to the tune of four points over seven outings in February. That's still solid work for a third-liner who sees minimal power-play time. The 32-year-old is up to 44 points, 131 shots on net, 79 hits, 41 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a plus-24 rating over 56 contests in what's easily been his most productive NHL campaign.
More News
-
Flames' Blake Coleman: First goal in eight games•
-
Flames' Blake Coleman: Gathers helper Thursday•
-
Flames' Blake Coleman: Garners assist in loss•
-
Flames' Blake Coleman: Sets career high in points•
-
Flames' Blake Coleman: Secures 20-goal campaign•
-
Flames' Blake Coleman: Another multi-point effort•