Coleman scored a goal on three shots and went plus-3 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Jets.

Coleman sparked the Flames' comeback with a first-period tally. After a big surge from November through most of January, Coleman has cooled off to the tune of four points over seven outings in February. That's still solid work for a third-liner who sees minimal power-play time. The 32-year-old is up to 44 points, 131 shots on net, 79 hits, 41 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a plus-24 rating over 56 contests in what's easily been his most productive NHL campaign.