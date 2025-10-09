Flames' Blake Coleman: Buries tying goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coleman scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.
Stuart Skinner mishandled a dump-in, and Coleman was there to pounce on it for his first goal of the season. The 33-year-old plays an honest game and will be a middle-six fixture for the Flames once again this year. He has recorded at least 30 points in seven straight seasons, including 15 goals and 39 points over 82 appearances in 2024-25. Fantasy managers can also count on Coleman for hits and PIM, as long as they can tolerate just average offense.
