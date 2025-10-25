Coleman scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.

Coleman and Mikael Backlund set up each other's goals in this contest, but it wasn't enough to get the Flames out of their skid. Through nine contests, Coleman has three goals, one assist, 21 shots, 21 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. His steady two-way play is a positive, but there's not a lot of offense to go around in Calgary, so the 33-year-old is likely best suited for fantasy managers in deeper formats.