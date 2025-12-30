Coleman scored a goal and took four shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins.

Coleman found the twine midway through the second period, tying the game 1-1 with his 12th goal of the campaign. The 34-year-old veteran has has scored four goals in his last seven outings and is clearly trending in the right direction. He also has eight points (four goals, four assists) in 12 outings in December, which is a pretty decent tally for a bottom-six forward. Coleman's recent scoring surge gives him streaming upside in standard formats, though.