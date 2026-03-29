Othmann recorded an assist and two hits in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.

This was Othmann's debut with the Flames after he was traded from the Rangers for prospect forward Jacob Battaglia on March 6. The 23-year-old Othmann needed a change of scenery after posting just three points over 42 career NHL appearances over parts of three seasons with the Rangers. It's unclear if he'll remain in the NHL for the rest of the regular season, and he'll likely be limited to bottom-six minutes if he stays in the lineup.