Sutter was sent to AHL Calgary on Friday, according to freelance NHL writer Randy Sportak.

Sutter will be joined by Parker Bell, William Stromgren and Jarrod Gourley. Sutter has not played in the NHL since the 2014-15 season when he had three assists in six games with the Wild. Sutter had 14 goals and 29 points in 70 games with the AHL Wranglers last season.