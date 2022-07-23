Florida traded Schwindt, Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar and a first-round pick to Calgary for Matthew Tkachuk and a fourth-round pick Friday.

Schwindt was a third-round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. He's coming off a 19-goal, 40-point performance through 72 games in his first full season with AHL Charlotte. The 21-year-old forward also appeared in three NHL contests last season but failed to record his first career point. Schwindt should get a chance to compete for a bottom-six role in training camp, though he could split time between the AHL and NHL levels during the 2022-23 campaign.