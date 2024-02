Zary logged an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.

Zary entered Thursday on a five-game drought. He snapped the slump by setting up a Martin Pospisil tally in the first period. Zary has been good enough to stick in a top-six role, picking up 27 points, 64 shots on net and a plus-17 rating through 47 appearances, primarily alongside Nazem Kadri. Rookies will go through slumps, but Zary is clearly a part of the Flames' present and future.