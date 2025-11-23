Zary's point drought reached 11 games in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Stars.

That stretch also includes a two-game stint as a healthy scratch, but that came as the calendar flipped from October to November. Zary's offense wasn't sparked by that, and he's been stuck in a bottom-six role while trying to get going. On the season, he has just two points with 28 shots on net, 14 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 21 appearances. He's in the first season of a three-year contract, but the 24-year-old needs to show a lot more on offense to be part of the Flames' long-term plans.