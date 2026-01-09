Zary scored a goal Thursday in a 4-1 loss to Boston.

It was his seventh goal of the season. Zary has scuffled this season, and he's on pace to deliver at the same level he did last season (27 points; 54 games), albeit in a whole season. It feels like Zary is on a backwards slide in his development, Part of that is on him, and part of it is on the way his coaches deploy him. Zary is on the third line when he'd be best served in the top-six.