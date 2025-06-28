Potter was the 32nd overall pick by Calgary in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Potter is perhaps the top skater in the 2025 NHL Draft, and he can lift you out of your seat when he winds up with the puck. His shot is also very good, and he loves to rip it on the fly. That's fine as a smallish player on big college ice, but Potter needs to make sure his inside game adds some bite to make an impact in the NHL. He comes by his skill honestly -- his mother is a 14-time medalist on the international stage with the U.S. Women's National Hockey Team, and she still holds the U.S. Olympic women's hockey record for most points in a career (32) and single Olympics (11; Tokyo). Potter projects into the Flames middle six, with PP2 upside. His motor will get him there.