Vladar allowed three goals on 16 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Vladar kept the deficit to one goal through the first period, but he gave up a pair of early tallies in the second before receiving the hook. Dustin Wolf stopped 11 of 13 shots in relief. Both Vladar and Wolf have a chance to compete for the No. 1 spot in goal with Jacob Markstrom (finger) deemed week-to-week after getting hurt in Monday's practice. Vladar is at a 4-3-1 record with a 3.45 GAA and an .877 save percentage through eight games, so he'll need to turn things around quickly to avoid getting passed by the rookie Wolf on the depth chart. The Flames host the Hurricanes on Thursday.