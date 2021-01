Ryan was placed on waivers Monday, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.

Ryan was often used as the Flames' fourth-line center last season, but with Elias Lindholm and Sam Bennett shifting to pivot in 2020-21, Ryan could end up as a spare forward. With his placement on waivers, Ryan will be eligible for the taxi squad. The 34-year-old center had 29 points in 68 contests last year and should be the first player to enter the lineup in case of injuries.