Cooley stopped 34 of 37 shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Cooley caught some breaks due to Vegas' injury concerns, but he still faced a heavy workload. He was able to pick up his first win since Nov. 28 versus the Panthers with this effort, though he's allowed at least three goals in four of his last five outings. For the season, the 28-year-old is up to 4-4-2 with a 2.40 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 13 appearances. Dustin Wolf is likely to get the nod for Tuesday's game in Edmonton, the first of a home-and-home Battle of Alberta set wrapped around the holiday break.