Cooley will protect the home cage versus Vegas on Saturday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Cooley will make only his second start in the last eight games, as Dustin Wolf has regained his spot as the Flames No. 1 goaltender. Cooley is 3-4-2 with a 2.34 GAA and a .914 save percentage across 12 appearances this season. The Golden Knights are generating 3.00 goals per game this season, 18th in the league.