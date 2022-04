Dube scored a pair of goals on four shots in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Coyotes.

Dube got the Flames on the board with a steal-and-score play 38 seconds into the second period. He then struck again 2:33 later to put them up 4-1 in the contest. The two-goal effort gave him a career-high 13 this season. He's added 14 helpers, 129 shots on net, 73 hits and a minus-2 rating through 72 appearances. The 23-year-old has four goals and two helpers through eight games in April.