Wolf stopped 26 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

For the second game in a row, Wolf did his best to limit the damage but didn't get enough scoring support from his teammates. He's now 1-5-1 on the year, but his individual performance has improved after a bumpy stretch early in the season. Wolf should continue seeing plenty of starts for the Flames, as he gives them their best chance to win. However, fantasy managers chasing wins will have tough getting them from the 24-year-old as long as Calgary's offense remains putrid. The Flames' next game is a tough one on the road in Winnipeg on Friday.