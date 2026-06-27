Flames' Egor Barabanov: Overage forward joins Flames

Barabanov was the 100th overall pick by Calgary in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Barabanov was eligible for the 2025 Draft following a so-so season in the USHL (15 goals, 39 points in 56 games) and wasn't selected. He moved on to OHL Saginaw this past year and was one of the league's top players, finishing with 28 goals and 91 points in 68 games, playing the entire season at age 19. An elite-level playmaker, Barabanov is without a doubt one of the smartest players in the entire draft. His skating isn't great, but he's displayed an ability to work well alongside talented linemates, and his passing skills will play at any level. Because of his age, Barabanov has less runway to work with than most. He'll be counted on to be an immediate contributor upon arriving at the UMass-Amherst in the fall.