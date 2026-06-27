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Flames' Jack Hextall: Steady two-way pivot drafted 30th

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hextall was the 30th overall pick by Calgary in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Hextall plays a solid, yet unspectacular pro-style game. He's a 200-foot center who never cheats, and he's already strong on his skates and in his core, especially in possession. He protects the puck like it's his first born. None of Hextall's individual skills pop -- it's the complete package that makes him an appealing pro. Ignore the overly enthusiastic comps to Nick Suzuki. No-one is Suzuki. Hextall will be a very good two-way pivot in the middle six. Hopefully better than Peyton Krebs and probably not as good as David Krejci. He's committed to Michigan State next season.

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