Hextall scored a goal and added two assists in Michigan State University's 5-1 win over Northern Michigan University on Sunday.

Hextall has opened the season with four points over two games. The Flames prospect is in his freshman year of college and seems to be adjusting fairly well. He had 58 points in 59 regular-season outings for USHL Youngstown in 2025-26. His long-term projection is as a middle-six center who will likely be part of the supporting cast when the Flames exit their rebuilding phase.