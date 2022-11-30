Huberdeau scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist and logged two PIM in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.
Huberdeau cashed in amid chaos in the crease for the Flames' second goal. He was looking for another tally versus his former mates in the third, but settled for an assist on Tyler Toffoli's goal on a second effort. Huberdeau has three goals and three helpers in eight games since he returned from a foot injury. The 29-year-old winger is up to four goals, 12 points, 37 shots, 21 hits and a plus-4 rating in 19 contests overall.
