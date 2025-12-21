Huberdeau scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Huberdeau has gotten on the scoresheet in four straight contests (one goal, three helpers). He waited until late in the third period to keep the streak alive Saturday, tallying at 19:15 of the third period. The veteran winger is up to seven goals, 19 points, 50 shots on net, 18 hits, 33 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 31 appearances. He didn't have a strong November, but he's bounced back in December to provide steady offense in a top-six role.