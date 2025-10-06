Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Goes on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Huberdeau (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
Huberdeau will miss Wednesday's season opener against Edmonton, but he is eligible to return as early as Thursday's matchup versus Vancouver. Still, it's unclear when he will be ready to play after skipping Monday's practice. He racked up 28 goals, 62 points and 153 shots on net across 81 regular-season outings in 2024-25. With Huberdeau unavailable, Joel Farabee could skate alongside Nazem Kadri on Opening Night.
More News
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Out for beginning of season•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Not playing Friday•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Still being evaluated•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Exits with injury Wednesday•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Slated to rest Thursday•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Draws power-play assist•