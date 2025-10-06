Huberdeau (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Huberdeau will miss Wednesday's season opener against Edmonton, but he is eligible to return as early as Thursday's matchup versus Vancouver. Still, it's unclear when he will be ready to play after skipping Monday's practice. He racked up 28 goals, 62 points and 153 shots on net across 81 regular-season outings in 2024-25. With Huberdeau unavailable, Joel Farabee could skate alongside Nazem Kadri on Opening Night.