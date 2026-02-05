Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Nets power-play goal
Huberdeau scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.
Huberdeau opened the scoring at 3:12 of the first period. It's been another tough season for Huberdeau, but he's shown a little positivity lately with two goals and two assists over his last five outings. The 32-year-old winger is up to 10 goals, 25 points (seven on the power play), 83 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 50 appearances this season.
