Huberdeau (undisclosed) will miss Friday's preseason game against Winnipeg, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Huberdeau suffered the injury in the third period Wednesday versus Vancouver and did not return. Huberdeau's status for Wednesday's Opening Night game in Edmonton could be doubt. The veteran winger had 28 goals and 62 points across 81 regular-season games with Calgary in 2024-25, his best season with the Flames since his trade from Florida three years ago.