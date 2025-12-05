Huberdeau scored a goal on three shots, added two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Huberdeau ended a month-long goal drought with his tally at 4:21 of the second period. During that stretch, he was limited to six assists and 22 shots on net over 14 outings. The 32-year-old winger has remained in a top-six role despite the slump, as the Flames haven't seen anyone else step up to challenge him. Huberdeau is at five goals, 14 points, 40 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 13 hits, 25 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 24 appearances.