Florida traded Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a first-round pick for Matthew Tkachuk and a fourth-round pick Friday.

Huberdeau being traded after a 30-goal, 115-point performance with the President's Trophy-winning Panthers could be the most shocking move of the offseason. The 29-year-old was a top-line staple with Florida and had posted four consecutive seasons with at least a point per game. He'll have a top-line spot next to Elias Lindholm waiting for him in Calgary to begin the 2022-23 campaign while also skating with the top power-play unit. Huberdeau has one year left on his $5.9 million AAV contract and he'll surely be looking for a sizable raise on his next deal.