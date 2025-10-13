Huberdeau (undisclosed) has begun skating but won't be ready to face Vegas on Tuesday, Ryan Pike of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Head coach Ryan Huska told reporters he was "hopeful" that Huberdeau would be able to return during the Flames' upcoming two-game road trip. The 32-year-old winger nearly hit the 30-goal threshold (28) last year, and could be capable of achieving that mark if he gets back into the lineup sooner rather than later. Once given the all-clear, Huberdeau should be a lock for a top-six role that includes time with the No. 1 power-play unit.