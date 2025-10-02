Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Still being evaluated
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
General manager Craig Conroy said Thursday that Huberdeau (undisclosed) is still being evaluated, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
Huberdeau sustained an injury in the third period of Wednesday's preseason game against the Canucks, and the extent of the issue isn't yet known. The Flames open their season with a back-to-back set that includes a matchup against the Oilers on Wednesday and a game against Edmonton on Thursday, and it's not yet clear whether Huberdeau will be available for either of those games.
