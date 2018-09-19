Flames' Marcus Hogstrom: Dealing with lower-body injury
Hogstrom has been skating on his own while recovering from a lower-body injury that he arrived at camp with, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.
The severity of Hogstrom's injury has yet to be specified, but there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status, as he's expected to spend the majority of the 2018-19 campaign in the minors, and almost certainly won't be on the Opening Night roster.
