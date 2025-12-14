Flames' Mikael Backlund: Doesn't finish game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Backlund (undisclosed) didn't finish Saturday's game versus the Kings, Ryan Pike of Flames Nation reports.
Backlund left the game late in the second period and didn't return. There was no update on his status after the contest, leaving the center in doubt for Tuesday's game versus the Sharks. If he can't play, Dryden Hunt will likely draw into the lineup.
