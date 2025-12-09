Backlund scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

Backlund snapped an eight-game goal drought with his tally. During that span, he still managed four assists, eight shots and a plus-5 rating. The veteran center is up to five goals, 16 points, 62 shots on net and a plus-10 rating across 31 appearances. That's a level of production he's usually been able to attain in his career, though he fell short with 32 points in 76 outings in 2024-25.