Backlund scored twice on four shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Backlund tied the game at 1-1 in the second period and added an empty-netter late in the third. The 36-year-old earned his first multi-point effort since Nov. 23 versus the Canucks. He's earned four points over eight games this month, right in line with his seven goals and 18 points over 35 appearances on the year. Backlund also has 75 shots on net, 16 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating.