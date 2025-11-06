Backlund scored an empty-net goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Backlund snapped a five-game goal drought with the empty-netter. The 36-year-old center had also gone three contests without a point. The veteran is up to three goals, seven points, 35 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-1 rating over 15 appearances. Backlund will continue to see middle-six minutes as a strong two-way forward for the Flames, though his usage has skewed a bit more defensive with the team pivoting to younger forwards in 2025-26.