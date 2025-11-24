Kadri logged two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

This was his third straight two-helper outing. The 35-year-old center has seven assists over his last four contests following his five-game slump earlier in the month. Kadri is up to 18 points (four goals, 14 helpers), 77 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-11 rating across 24 appearances. His 5.2 shooting percentage is the lowest of his career, so he's due for some positive regression if he continues to maintain a high shot volume.