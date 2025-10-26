Morton scored twice on three shots and added an assist in AHL Calgary's 4-3 win over Coachella Valley on Saturday.

Morton needed a big game, as he had just one assist in the Wranglers' first five contests of the year. With four points in six games, he's unlikely to be near the top of the list of call-ups for the Flames. The 26-year-old is more likely to spend most or all of 2025-26 in the minors, though he made his NHL debut -- and scored his first goal -- with the Flames at the end of last season.