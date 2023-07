Honzek inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Calgary on Wednesday.

Honzek recorded 23 goals and 56 points in 43 WHL outings with Vancouver in 2022-23. He was selected with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old might not be part of the Flames' squad next season, but he's got a strong two-way game and doesn't seem far off from being NHL-ready.