Flames' William Stromgren: Another three-point game Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stromgren scored twice and added an assist in AHL Calgary's 4-3 win over San Jose on Saturday.
Stromgren has consecutive three-point efforts after an 11-game span without such a performance. For the season, the 22-year-old winger is up to 10 goals, 37 points and a plus-6 rating over 45 appearances. Stromgren has displayed growth in the last couple of AHL campaigns, so it seems to be only a matter of time before he's pushing for regular NHL minutes.
