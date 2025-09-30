Kuznetsov was placed on waivers by the Flames on Tuesday.

Kuznetsov played in one NHL game when he saw 11:58 of ice time against Ottawa on Jan. 9, 2024. Last season, the 23-year-old blueliner was unable to break into the NHL roster, featuring exclusively for AHL Calgary while tallying six goals and 15 helpers in 72 regular-season contests. Assuming he clears waivers, Kuznetsov figures to spend the bulk of the upcoming campaign with the Wranglers but should be able to earn a call-up or two along the way.