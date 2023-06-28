Sharangovich, who was set to become a restricted free agent Saturday, signed a two-year, $6.2 million contract with Calgary on Wednesday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Sharangovich, along with the No. 80 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, were acquired by the Flames from the Devils in exchange for Tyler Toffoli on Tuesday. Sharangovich had 13 goals and 30 points in 75 contests with New Jersey last season, which was down from 24 goals and 46 points in 76 outings in 2021-22. He's still just 25 years old and might be able to earn a top-six spot as the 2023-24 campaign progresses, though it wouldn't be surprising to see him start the campaign on the third line.