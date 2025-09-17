Flames' Yegor Sharangovich: Set for training camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
General manager Craig Conroy said Wednesday all Flames players are healthy for on-ice practice Thursday, indicating Sharangovich (foot) has recovered from his injury, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Sharangovich sustained a broken foot in the final game of the 2024-25 season. He was limited to 32 points in 73 contests last year. The 27-year-old is expected to fill a versatile role in Calgary's middle six and should be a candidate for power-play minutes as well.
