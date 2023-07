Kolosov signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flyers on Saturday, per CapFriendly.

Kolosov was selected in the third round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He's spent the bulk of the last two seasons with Dinamo Minsk of the KHL -- he posted a 2.54 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 42 regular-season games for the team last season. It's unclear if he will make the jump to North America or remain in the KHL for 2023-24.