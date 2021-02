Hart (undisclosed) exited morning skate early and won't play in Friday's game against the Bruins, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Brian Elliott has already been named the starter, and Alex Lyon was recalled on an emergency basis to serve as the backup. It's unclear what Hart is dealing with, but the team may reveal more following Friday's game. It's been a turbulent season for the 22-year-old, as he sports an .898 save percentage and a 4-2-2 record thus far.