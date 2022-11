Hart turned aside 25 of 28 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

Calgary's final two goals were scored into an empty net. After a strong showing to begin the season, Hart's performance has tailed off considerably, and he's now 0-4-2 over his last six starts while giving up at least three goals in all of them. After posting a sub-2.00 GAA through his first eight appearances of 2022-23, the 24-year-old's skid has left him with a 2.68 GAA and .920 save percentage.