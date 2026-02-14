Vladar stopped nine of 12 shots in Czech Republic's 6-3 win over France in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Friday.

Vladar was the backup behind Lukas Dostal in the 5-0 loss to Canada, but he earned the win in this contest despite posting a .750 save percentage. He allowed all three of his goals in the opening six minutes of the second period. It remains to be seen whether Dostal or Vladar will get the nod for the final group-stage game against Switzerland on Sunday.