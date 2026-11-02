Vladar stopped 19 of 22 shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Mammoth.

The Mammoth made a late push, but the Flyers had enough of a lead to fend it off. Vladar has won three of his last four outings, giving up nine goals on 91 shots in that span. The 29-year-old netminder is up to a 3-3-2 record with a 3.23 GAA and an .885 save percentage across eight starts on the year. Head coach Rick Tocchet has alternated starts for his goalies lately, lining up Joseph Woll to get a tough home start versus the Wild on Tuesday before Vladar handles a road-trip opener versus the Rangers on Thursday.