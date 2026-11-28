Jiricek posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Jiricek had been a healthy scratch for the previous seven games. He only got in the lineup since the Flyers dressed seven defenseman to cover the absence of Matvei Michkov, who was scratched for disciplinary reasons. The helper was Jiricek's second in 11 games, and he's added 10 shots on net, 12 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 11 appearances. Jiricek's playing time isn't secure, and that makes him a non-factor in fantasy.