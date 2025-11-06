Barkey scored a goal and added three assists in AHL Lehigh Valley's 6-2 win over Bridgeport on Wednesday.

Barkey was off to an unremarkable start to the 2025-26 season before this breakout effort. He's now at two goals, five assists, 17 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 11 appearances with the Phantoms. It's not uncommon for a player to struggle when stepping up to a new level, and Barkey is an AHL rookie this year. The 2023 third-round pick will have plenty of time to continue developing his game before the Flyers need him to be NHL ready.