Zamula notched an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Zamula set up Travis Konecny's second-period tally. Through six games for the Flyers, Zamula has made four appearances, logging one assist, six blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-1 rating. His place in the lineup is not secure -- he could be challenged by Adam Ginning in the short term, and both players' ice time will likely take a hit once Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps) can make his season debut.