Andrae was called up from AHL Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

Andrae had one goal, four assists, 22 hits and 28 blocked shots across 20 games with the Flyers before he was demoted to the AHL on Dec. 20. The 22-year-old defenseman had two goals and nine points in 15 AHL games before his recall. Andrae could enter the lineup as the sixth defenseman Sunday in Colorado, or he could be a healthy scratch as their seventh blueliner.